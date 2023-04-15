🔊 Listen to this

Summarizing an all-too familiar narrative: I am a married, working professional. I have an adult daughter who I don’t particularly like all that much. This has been a slow development. It started not long after she went to college out of state. There are few areas of interest and opinion where we can connect.

Times when we are together that are OK for me are the infrequent occasions with family and my girlfriends. I do not want to spend as much time with her as I do with her younger brother, who is easy to get along with. I am afraid this will repeat in a few more years.

I have a great relationship with my mother, with both my parents. They are a few hours away. I am beginning to believe I just may not be so fortunate as they have been. Looking for solutions to make things more fulfilling.

G: Because there is no mention of the father it is a bit challenging to understand what other issues are at play. So, with that off the table, let’s talk about what it is you really want to have, going forward.

Do you want your daughter to be your best friend, a good friend, a pal to do things with? Are you expecting her to be like how you are to your parents? Are you thinking you may need her as your parents may be needing you now, perhaps counting on you to be there for them as they grow more elderly and vulnerable?

It’s important to get a grip on what you think your role of mother is to both of your children. The approach to them does have some overlap in terms of availability, consistency, unconditional love and support, but parents still need to relate to each child as unique individuals, and not cookie cutter same.

Parents find surprises along the way, through every age and stage of their child’s evolution. You are not who your parents thought you might become. If you were to engage your folks in a conversation about this, you would be given some insight into how they navigated the shocks or gaps in their hopes, dreams, expectations, wants, and desires, as it relates to you.

Just as you have changed over time, you must allow for the possibility and even likelihood that your daughter has the potential to become more and more like you. Not a copycat image, but genes and exposure play a lot into our inclinations and development.

My father read several newspapers every day. In elementary school he introduced me to a love of news, stories and political cartoons. Is there any surprise I ended up in journalism?

If you look hard enough you will see there are at least a few things that you both care about or enjoy. Make those the highlight instead of what you differ over.

She has to find what works for her, just as you have to do the same. But to do that requires one be given the space and dispensation to reach wide to explore new ideas and experiences. Then it takes time to integrate all of that lived reality – missteps and all – into matured values. These values are essentially our signature virtues, that we reflect in our ongoing pursuits or goals.

Smoothly blending who we aspire to be within every action, and into all relationships, is the daily quest of wise people.

You might consider this simple tweak: Bring more of you to the table, so to speak, when you do engage with her. Whether it be through calls, video chats, emails or visits, prepare ahead of time to show up with more of who you are today. Rather than just winging the conversations, using the time for a review of what’s gone on lately, or talking about the most recent problem or issue either of you are dealing with, have an agenda topic you want to prioritize.

Relationships are about a give and take of who we are and how we choose to live, not just what life’s crises or dramas are bearing down on us or the world.

Prepare for your time together as you would an important date where you get to open up about what is holding your interest. This could be a podcast or article you’ve discovered, some new recipe or type of cuisine you are eating or attempting to master, or it may be thoughts about projects and advocacy work you are involved with now or are about to take on. This could even include preparations for her next in-person visit with you at home or elsewhere.

You’ve got some homework to do.

You could consider incorporating some of your colorful past in your discussions. Things she is curious about knowing. For a bit of help with how to go about doing this, check out https://welcome.storyworth.com. She can select a question each week or so, that she wants you to answer. You jot down your response in an email, and after a year of this you can submit it to the folks at that website for them to make into a book. A book of you.

For today, begin in earnest with accepting her where she is right now, with all of her differences. If you pivot to seeing that she is finding her way in unsettling times, it may increase your ability to appreciate her growth and struggles for happiness and achievement. Then loving her as the unique child she is should not be so effortful.

Your lifelong role as a parent began when you embraced all of her as she came into your world. Keep that front and center. See what great good may yet come from all of your unwithheld affection. I bet it creates a compelling narrative of your best self.

Email Giselle with your question at [email protected] or send mail: Giselle Massi, P.O. Box 991, Evergreen, CO 80437. For more info and to read previous columns, go to www.gisellemassi.com