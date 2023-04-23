🔊 Listen to this

The mission of the Northeast Sight Services is to help blind and visually impaired individuals achieve the best possible quality of life by providing compassionate services and to prevent vision loss through education and early detection for people of all ages.

Founded in 1918, Northeast Sight Services is a non-profit organization that serves Northeast Pennsylvania, including Luzerne, Wyoming, Wayne, and Pike Counties.

Support Services programs are offered to individuals who are legally blind or have low vision, which is defined as having a visual acuity of 20/70 or worse in the better eye with best correction or a corresponding field loss. With the goal of improving the quality of one’s life and maintaining his/her independence, Northeast Sight Services offers the following services:

• Initial Evaluation and Resource Connection

• In-Home Support

• Educational and Social Events

• Orientation & Mobility

• Vision Rehabilitation Therapy

• Vision Resource Center/Low Vision Clinic

Prevention of Blindness programs are offered to people of all ages and demographics. These programs are focused on helping prevent blindness as well as ensuring individuals in our local community have access to affordable basic eye exams and to prescription eyeglasses:

• Vision Screenings (for both children and adults)

• Eye Health & Safety Education programs (for both children and adults)

• Marilyn Moore Maslow Gift of Sight

InSight Kids Club of NEPA is a program organized in partnership with Community Services for Sight for blind and visually impaired children to get together and enjoy both recreational and instructional opportunities as a group.

• Camp Sight

• Transitioning to Independence

• Monthly Children’s Programs

Northeast Sight Services is proud to continue its mission every day. The organization is constantly growing and expanding its services and offerings to meet the ever-changing needs of the blind and visually impaired in our local community.

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation or visit www.luzfdn.org for more information.

Do you want to help make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are… Here for good. ™