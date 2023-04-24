🔊 Listen to this

Marriage, birth of kids, new job, grandchildren … all certainly life altering events. I’m fortunate to have had each in my life. Another, not perhaps quite so profound, but certainly VERY impactful was my starting to use CPAP to manage sleep apnea over 25 years ago. I think I’ve only missed a few dozen nights since and Mary probably can name them!

Sleep apnea is a common condition that can be easily treated if identified, but left unchecked, it can cause health issues that range from sleepiness and hard-to-control blood pressure to heart attack and stroke.

Obstructive sleep apnea is the more common of the two major types, and it’s caused by a complete or partial blockage of the airway. Men who are older than 40, overweight, or have a large neck and tonsils are at greater risk. People who have gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or a family history of sleep apnea and nasal obstruction are at increased risk, too.

Central sleep apnea is the result of failure of the nerves that control the breathing rhythm to transmit signals to the breathing muscles. It tends to develop in people who have had heart failure or a stroke, or people who use opiate medications.

Many folks who seek treatment for sleep apnea have been told about their snoring by a partner or roommate. In other cases, the condition is recognized by another specialist, such as a cardiologist or neurologist, who has recognized the impact of sleep apnea.

If you’re at risk for sleep apnea, or you think you might have it, here are six signs to watch for:

• Sleepiness – You wake up feeling tired no matter how much you’ve slept, and you feel sleepy during the day. You doze off during your daily routine, which can be dangerous if you’re driving.

• Snoring – If you’re snoring loudly enough to wake up your partner or roommate, it might be time to consult a sleep medicine specialist.

• Gasping and choking – If you’re feeling short of breath when you wake up or you wake up suddenly, gasping for air and choking, sleep apnea is the likely cause.

• Difficulty sleeping – Restlessness, frequent waking and insomnia are common symptoms of sleep apnea, particularly among women.

• Cognitive and mood changes – You may have anxiety, depression, memory issues or reduced libido.

• Feeling bad when you wake up – Headaches, dry throat and mouth and a severely sore throat can greet you in the morning if you have sleep apnea.

Once you’ve consulted your physician and have a sleep apnea diagnosis, there are several treatment options available today.

A CPAP machine delivers air through a mask worn over the mouth and nose to keep the windpipe open while you sleep, and it’s the most effective treatment for obstructive sleep apnea. Sleep physicians can monitor your breathing using an internet-based system while you use a CPAP machine at home.

There are also several surgical options that traditionally include removing the tonsils or opening the nasal and throat passages. Newer procedures use implantable pacemaker-like devices that stimulate nerves to keep the airway open.

After meeting a sleep specialist, you may find your care team growing to include an ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist, an oral maxillofacial surgeon, and even a psychologist. The team will work together to help you improve your sleep health.

As always, lifestyle changes can help too. Losing weight and practicing healthy sleep habits can make a big difference in your sleep patterns.

***

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]