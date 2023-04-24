Festival concludes with post-film discussion on May 12

‘Women Talking,’ which won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay, will be shown several times on a big screen at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock.

As daffodils and forsythia start to bloom and the Endless Mountains show other signs of spring, the Dietrich Theater in historic downtown Tunkhannock will also blossom with 21 foreign and independent films released in the past few months.

Films include “Moving On,” starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, and the Oscar-winning “Women Talking,” which features performances by Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley. Other films include “All That Breathes,” “Argentina 1985,” “The Blue Caftan,” “Cairo Conspiracy,” “Carole King Home Again: Live in Central Park,” “Cinema Sabaya,” “Close,” “Decision to Leave,” “Emily,” “Full Time,” “Godland,” “In Viaggio: The Travels of Pope Francis,” “Juniper,” “Maybe I Do,” “Navalny,” “One Fine Morning,” “The Quiet Girl,” “Róise & Frank,” and “Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb.”

“Our Spring Film Festival is back and bigger than ever,” Dietrich Theater general manager and film booker Ronnie Harvey said. “A word that comes to mind immediately when I think about this festival is connection. So many films within this festival deal with finding connection whether it be with a like-minded group in `Women Talking` or ‘Cinema Sabaya,’ a connection of friendship that runs painfully deep in ‘Close,’ a connection to nature in ‘All That Breathes,’ (or) a connection to someone we have lost like in ‘Róise & Frank.’ “

To close out the festival, the Dietrich will hold a Post Festival Discussion, at 1 p.m. Friday, May 12 to give all who are interested an opportunity to ask questions and further discuss festival movies they have seen with other festival goers. Admission is free.

For a listing of all the movie times, please see DietrichTheater.com. Tickets may be purchased online, at the ticket booth, or by calling 570-836-1022 x2. Tickets are $8.50 per movie.