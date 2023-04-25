🔊 Listen to this

The Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society will hold its annual banquet at Apple Tree Terrace, 4 Newberry Estates, Dallas, on Wednesday, June 14. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The banquet menu comes complete with hors d’oeuvres table, dessert buffet, and liquid refreshments.

Guest speaker is Peggy Hentz from Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill Haven who is will bring several of her feathered friends from the Center.

Price is $40 per person and reservations must be received by June 1. Send checks made payable to GWVAS to GWVAS Annual Banquet, P.O.Box 535, Dallas, PA 18612.

Please include names of those attending, a phone number and email in case we need to contact you.

For more info, see https://gwvas.org