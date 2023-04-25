🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley Montessori School will hold its Spring Gala on May 12 between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m. at the Beaumont Inn in Dallas. The event will feature food, entertainment and silent auction. In its 52nd year, the school will utilize this community event to help raise monies for student financial aid. Committee members shown from left are:Simone Weber, Kristen Ferretti, Michelle Regg, Lori Murphy, Justin Kleinheider, Karen Tashkandi, Michelle Kleinheider, Shelly Karavis, and Amanda Kazimi, chairperson.