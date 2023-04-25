Concert is free to the public

The United States Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note will perform at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple on June 26 at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.

The Airmen of Note is the premier jazz ensemble of the United States Air Force. Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia Bolling in Washington, D.C., it is one of six musical ensembles that form The U.S. Air Force Band.

Created in 1950 to continue the tradition of Major Glenn Miller’s Army Air Forces dance band, the current band consists of 18 active-duty musicians, including one vocalist. Through the years, the Airmen of Note has presented its own brand of big band jazz as well as more contemporary forms of jazz to audiences via annual tours across the United States, deployments around the world, and local performances throughout metropolitan Washington D.C.

The United States Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band concert is sponsored by LT Verrastro and supported by Lackawanna County and the PA Council on the Arts.

The concert will take place in the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Theatre at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:30. Concessions will be available for purchase. Tickets are free to the public and are required for admission. They can be acquired at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling (570) 344-1111, or via Ticketmaster.