Wilkes Universityrecently inducted nine students to the Theta Delta Chapter of the Beta Beta Beta national biological honor society.

To meet the honor society’s eligibility requirements, students must complete a minimum of 16 credits in biology with at least a 3.25 grade-point average and a 3.0 overall GPA.

Beta Beta Beta was founded in 1922 at Oklahoma City University by Frank G. Brooks and his students. The idea of an honor and professional society for biology students spread and by 1925 the society became a national organization. The Theta Delta Chapter was installed at Wilkes in 2001.