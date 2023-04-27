But garlic, onions, olive oil, Parm enhance dandelion greens

Dandelion greens shrink as they cook, and our test cook tried to divide this little bowlful among as many taste testers as possible. She set aside extra Parmesan to grate on top if requested.

Should I begin with the good comments or the bad?

The bad ones are more amusing, with Times Leader columnist and taste tester Bill O’Boyle shaking his head and declaring he “just couldn’t eat” the dandelion greens I prepared in the Times Leader test kitchen this week.

He compared them to warm spinach, which he doesn’t like at all.

“Yeah, and those cartoons are all lies,” executive editor Joe Soprano said as he walked by and heard the spinach reference. “Muscles don’t pop out on your arms when you eat it. You can’t just squeeze the can and dump it into your mouth.”

Ha-Ha. Very funny. We all know Popeye gets some unusual results when he eats his greens.

But, don’t worry, gentle readers. This week’s good comments made up for all the mockery.

“Oh, Mary Therese,” reporter and taste tester Hannah Simerson said. “You’re turning me into an adventurous foodie. I used to be afraid to try things, but I like everything you bring in.”

“I really like this,” she continued, “maybe because of the garlic.”

“I love this, enough to eat the whole bowl,” said news editor Roger DuPuis, who’s been an adventurous eater for years. This dish reminded him of the dandelion greens his family enjoyed at an Italian restaurant when he was growing up; they would drive 90 minutes to get there.

As for me, procuring these dandelions was fairly easy. I took a one-minute walk down the street to my mom’s Wilkes-Barre backyard, where some dandelions were growing in the shade, and where I know there’s been no spraying of pesticides for the past 60 years.

(That’s a better record than my own backyard, where I’m only sure about the past 20 years or so of no spraying. If you have a patch of dandelions but someone has been trying to eradicate them with a weed-killer, experts agree it’s best to avoid eating them.)

Inspired by a recipe at tastingtable.com I sauteed the fresh-picked dandelion greens in olive oil with one small onion, minced, and two garlic cloves, also minced. Then I grated Parmesan and added it to the top.

“It has a nice flavor,” Mark said at home.

“It reminds me of spinach,” Weekender entertainment writer Gabby Lang said at the office. “I like it.”

“It’s a little more bitter than spinach,” reporter Margaret Roarty pointed out, adding she didn’t mind that quality. I grated more Parmesan on top of her sample, and she said that mellowed the bitterness quite nicely. “It balances it out,” she said.

This is my second dandelion dish for the Times Leader Test Kitchen. Two years ago, at the end of April 2021, I made a salad of dandelion greens and lettuce with bacon dressing. The lettuce and greens were raw and only the bacon dressing was hot.

This latest offering was meant to be served warm but some of us (namely Gabby, Roger and I) ate it cold and we liked it that way, too. There isn’t always time, in a newsroom, to warm things up.

And, even if dandelion greens don’t make muscles pop out on your arms a la Popeye, you can content yourself with the knowledge they contain vitamins A, C and K as well as minerals iron, calcium, magnesium and potassium.

Here is the recipe I used, loosely based on one from tastingtable.com/.

SAUTEED DANDELION GREENS

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 cups dandelion greens

3 ounces Parmesan cheese, shredded

Pour the oil into a frying pan, and cook onion and garlic until translucent. Add the dandelion greens, and sauté them about 3 minutes, stirring as you go.

Transfer the greens to a serving dish and top them with shredded Parmesan.