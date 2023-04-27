🔊 Listen to this

Amber Jones, a 12th grade student, at Wilkes-Barre Area High School’s Creative and Performing Arts Academy, has been awarded top honors in the 2023 Fine Arts Fiesta Poster Contest. Her design is featured on Fiesta posters and T-shirts which will be available on Public Square during Fiesta which runs May 18 through 21. Shown from left are:Ken Marquis of Marquis Art and Frame, prize donor; Amber Jones, artist; Mary Ann Fedrick, Fiesta Board President, and Susan Braden, poster contest chairperson.