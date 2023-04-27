🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes University and the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge have announced that Drew Haritos has been recognized as part of the 2023 ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll.

Haritos, of Chambersburg, is a pre-law student with a double major in English and psychology. She is also pursuing a minor in women and gender studies.

The ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll awards college students doing outstanding work to advance nonpartisan democratic engagement at participating campuses. Haritos joins a group of 175 students recognized for their voter registration, education and turnout efforts ahead of last year’s historic midterm elections.

The 2022 midterm elections saw one of the highest youth turnout rates for a midterm election in the past 40 years — an estimated 23 percent of young people ages 18 to 29 turned out to vote.

“This year’s honorees played a crucial part in registering and empowering student voters ahead of last year’s midterm elections, resulting in historic turnout among young voters. The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge is honored to celebrate hundreds of student leaders encouraging nonpartisan democratic engagement across the country,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, executive director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. “These students organized voter registration drives, coordinated campus-wide voter engagement resources and brought polling locations to their campuses. We are excited to watch these students continue to change the world.”

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge currently engages more than 9.8 million students from more than 965 institutions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.