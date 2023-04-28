Class by class, students greet insects

🔊 Listen to this

A student greets butterflies at Thursday’s event. The students offering drops of Gatorade, via cotton swabs, to butterflies hoping to see them taste it with their feet, smell it with their antennae and eat it with their proboscis.

David Folk, owner of Folk’s Butterfly Farm, used teacher Kim Reinert as a model to demonstrate how many wings (4) and legs (6) a butterfly has, as well as the compound eyes with many lenses that allow it to see in different directions at once.

Students at the Wyoming Valley Montessori School took turns spending time in a butterfly tent on Thursday morning, courtesy of Folks Butterfly Farm of Nescopeck.

“You guys will go home tonight and take off your socks and shoes and stick your feet in your spaghetti, right?” a jovial Dave Folk asked a group of youngsters at the Wyoming Valley Montessori School. “That’s how you taste it, right?”

“No!” the students answered in a singsong chorus, sounding slightly horrified.

“But that’s how butterflies taste,” Folk said. “They taste with their feet.”

Aided by teachers who obligingly took turns donning a butterfly costume — plus his own enthusiastic patter — Folk, who is the owner of Folk’s Butterfly Farm of Nescopeck, shared some of his extensive knowledge with the Montessori students, one class at a time.

You might drink soda with a straw, he told the children. A butterfly drinks with a proboscis.

You listen with your ears. A butterfly doesn’t hear, but it might know you’re coming because it feels vibrations from your footsteps, or smells your scent, or sees you with its compound eyes that can see many images at one time.

After they’d learned about butterflies, and their eggs, and the caterpillars that hatch from those eggs and then “eat and eat and eat and eat …” each class had 15 minutes to spend with real live butterflies in a tent that had been set up in the school’s Great Room.

“Be careful where you walk,” Folk’s Farm helper Tina Johnson cautioned the students. “The painted ladies blend in with the rug.”

Soon a group of 11- and 12-year-olds were offering drops of Gatorade, via cotton swabs, to butterflies in the tent, hoping to see them taste it with their feet, smell it with their antennae and eat it with their proboscis.

Do these young people see butterflies outdoors in the summer?

“No, not really,” 11-year-old Natalie Mantush said. Twelve-year-old Azaria Newell agreed.

Threatened by pesticides, climate change and loss of habitat, butterflies are not as common as they once were.

But Folk told the young people about ways they can help, perhaps planting “milkweed for monarchs; parsley, dill and fennel for the Eastern black swallowtails.”

There are about 64 varieties of butterflies native to Pennsylvania, Folk said, and each one tends to prefer different food.

He enjoys teaching young people about the butterflies, and how they serve the ecosystem by pollinating plants. “Education is important,” he told a reporter. “People tend to not take care of what they don’t understand.”

Folk’s Butterfly Farm is open for tours, and many area school groups make the trip to Nescopeck. “We’re booked in May,” Folk said, “for all but three days.”