Five dollars a week wasn’t much pay for a part-time job, even in the nostalgia-tinged 1950s.

I can’t even rationalize it by saying “well, it paid the bills.”

Fortunately, though, there were no bills. The $5 was the payment I got for lugging around big wooden cases of sodas, spending time selling huge quantities of cigarettes and candy and – once or twice a day – sweeping the floor of our family store in the Heights section of Wilkes-Barre.

Now and then I envied my school confreres who filled after-school and Saturday slots in hardware stores or garment factories or spent summers lifeguarding at pools or clearing tables in the dining rooms at Pocono resorts. But, hey, I pretty much set my own hours and could duck out long enough to get down to the Penn Theater for the latest cowboy or flying saucer saga.

That whole world, apparently, has vanished.

I read a few years ago, even before the pandemic and its aftermath, that young people in droves were passing up that once-sanctified rite known as the summer or after-school job. The villain, the article speculated, was likely the escalating cost of college, which by the 21st century had made almost any part-time labor a piddling waste of time that could be more strategically spent taking advanced academic prep courses or attending a sports camp.

Can’t argue with that behavior. You have to be practical. For one thing, my college costs were just $500 a year, well within reach of a working student – and even more within reach with scholarship aid.

Still, I believe I gained something from those years of part-time work, inglorious though that work was. Here are some of those lessons.

Dealing with people: If your job is to man the cash register, you have to understand the needs of others. We couldn’t pick our customers. A visitor might grouse over the cost of a pack of bobby pins, but that person was still our bread and butter and a potential friend.

Accepting the heavy lifting: Those cases of Ma’s Old Fashion Root Beer quart bottles had to be carted out front to the soda cooler, and the task logically fell to the oldest son. That realization, every time I hefted one, turned out to be decent preparation for other pastimes – like the obstacle course in military basic training.

Managing time: Particularly after the introduction of “advanced courses” (today’s honors courses) in high school, working and studying on weekdays was demanding. Today we say “multi-tasking” for what I called scoping out Act III of “Macbeth” while preparing the weekly stock orders and helping to close the place in the evening.

Seeing the value of effort: In an old-time commercial area like the Heights, you learned quickly to appreciate the effort that brings success. People opened their businesses early and closed them late. Whether the trade was in fish, haircuts or crusty rolls (along with preparing for your final exams), success didn’t just happen all by itself.

Accepting setbacks: Sometimes, your metaphorical ship founders. A competitor appears. You can’t get the stock you need. Costs soar. So, you get up the next day and use your best judgment to try something new. Everybody around you does it. What’s your excuse?

Perhaps you can learn these lessons somewhere other than a job when you’re young. Good! Go for it. But balancing the books with those heavy old wooden soda cases and the long hours of standing up – that was your entrance exam to the college of life.

***

