Real pets, available for adoption, will attend event

‘Scooby-Doo,’ shown here, is one of several monster trucks scheduled to compete in Monster Jam, set for May 5-7 at the Mohegan Sun Arena. On May 4, the truck will make another appearance at the arena for the “Monster Trucks and Not So Monster Pups” pet supply and adoption event.

Friendly animals like this one from Griffin Pond Animal Shelter are looking for their forever home.

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township, in partnership with Feld Motor Sports, will host a “Monster Trucks and Not So Monster Pups” pet supply and adoption event 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May at Mohegan Sun Arena’s West Gate Entrance in support of Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in Clarks Summit.

The event is open to the public and will feature an appearance by Monster Jam truck Scooby Doo as well as the opportunity to win tickets to see the Monster Jam competition at Mohegan Sun Arena from May 5 to May 7.

The event will include a meet-and-greet with some of the rescue pets that are available for adoption from Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Guests making a pet supply or monetary donation to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter will have the opportunity to take a photo with the Scooby Doo truck.

Guests may also make a monetary donation on site at the event via Venmo, Paypal or online.

For additional information, please visit www.MoheganSunArenaPA.com/MonsterPups

The Monster Jam competition will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6 and 1 p.m. Sunday, May 7. A pit party will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon on both May 6 and May 7.

The line-up includes Grave Digger, driven by Weston Anderson, El Toro Loco driven by Armando Castro, Scooby Doo driven by Linsey Read, Megalodon driven by Bernard Lyght, Jurassic Attack driven by Dalton Widner, Earth Shaker driven by Hunter Souza, Zombie driven by Chad Tingler and Stone Crusher driven by Frank Krmel.

During the pit parties, fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, and take pictures. New-for-2023 activities including the Sand Box play area, UNOH tire demonstration, coloring and temporary tattoo station, and new photo ops, including the chance to take a photo with the Series trophy.

Ticket information is available at MonsterJam.com/.