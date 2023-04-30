🔊 Listen to this

In just a few short years, the Street Art Society of NEPA, a fund of the Luzerne Foundation, has made a significant impact upon our region. Through their dedication to empowering artists, enriching communities, and enhancing public spaces, this grassroots, non-profit organization is on a mission to improve the aesthetic, cultural, and investment value of communities in Northeastern Pennsylvania by initiating and coordinating the completion of large-scale mural projects.

By harnessing the power of public art to revitalize spaces, engage communities, and promote creativity, this small team of volunteers has helped to add nearly 20 vibrant and colorful murals to Luzerne County since their formation in 2018. Whether it’s by making connections between artists and commercial property owners, coordinating the arrival of lift equipment, paint, and supplies needed at a mural site, attending city council meetings, gathering support from the community via print publication and, social media, or applying for grants and organizing fundraising events like the Mural Trolley Tour, and the Color Fun Walk / Run, members of the Street Art Society have dedicated countless hours doing the behind-the-scenes work that makes these murals possible.

The Street Art Society of NEPA has transformed blank walls into vibrant canvases that tell stories, spark conversations, and inspire the imagination. The vision of SAS NEPA is to develop a forward-thinking attitude and awareness of the power of visual art among residents of Northeastern Pennsylvania. Whether it is a mural, sculpture, community garden, or labyrinth, the goal is to connect people with their environment. As a fund of The Luzerne Foundation, the Street Art Society of NEPA is able to leverage resources to further their mission thanks to donations from supporters in the community. No doubt this organization will continue to create a legacy of art that inspires and uplifts, making a positive difference in the lives of individuals and the communities in which they live.

To learn more about the Street Art Society of NEPA, its members, and how you can help to support this mission visit www.streetartsocietynepa.org,or make a donation on the Luzerne Foundation website to the Street Art Society NEPA Fund.

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation or visit www.luzfdn.org for more information.

Do you want to help make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are… Here for good. ™