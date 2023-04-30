🔊 Listen to this

It’s hard to believe a week ago the temperatures were in the 70s and 80s and we donned shorts and T-shirts in what we thought was the beginning of warm-weather season.

Alas, it’s not that way this weekend. While I’m not a fan of the rain and dreariness, I’ll hold memories from last weekend tight until the exterior conditions improve.

Last weekend was the annual cocktail party for Leadership Northeast, and it was a marvelous night to support the 501c3’s phenomenal programs underneath the tent at the Westmoreland Club.

Thanks to FNCB for hosting the annual affair which alumni and community advocates turned out for.

This is the first time I attended it outdoors and loved the energy from the many attendees.

Many people I spoke with said they attend every year because they feel passionate about helping in the program’s mission of developing informed and committed leaders from all segments of the community who will serve, strengthen and improve Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Leadership Northeast has greatly supported the community over the years. From food pantries to libraries and beyond – there are marks left by what was formerly Leadership Wilkes-Barre throughout the Wyoming Valley. And further.

From my vantage point, Leadership Northeast is stronger than ever, and I’m so glad I could join the fun last weekend as the newest class was celebrating their achievements.

Of course, with Jessica Cronauer at the helm, I would expect nothing less. She’s excelling in her new role as executive director after taking over the reins from the awe-inspiring Lori Nocito.

Cronauer is a born leader, naturally driven to make the community better, so I’m thrilled to see her in this role.

Apart from this annual event, other happenings I’ve noted included Kirby Fest from yesterday and the upcoming Fine Arts Fiesta, which I can’t wait to participate in: Mark your calendars for May 18-21 when it returns for its 67th year.

It’s truly one of the best weekends of the year in Downtown Wilkes-Barre as people come out in droves to support the arts – a beautiful thing to see. I’m also excited for The Spin Doctors to perform live at 7 p.m. May 19.

I plan to be there several of the days, and hope to see you there too!

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]

