May 1 marks the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Month, and although there’s a wide spectrum of mental health conditions and treatment options, there are some feelings that are familiar to many of us.

Anxiety is common in stressful situations and is only considered a disorder when it becomes persistent or consuming. But that doesn’t mean we can’t practice self-care to reduce the anxiety that is a regular part of our lives.

One of the more widely experienced episodes of anxiety is the stress that comes as our weekend is ending and we’re preparing for the often-daunting work week ahead. Commonly called the “Sunday scaries,” this anxiety can be more profound that its playful name suggests with many having a sense of dread leading up to Monday morning.

Symptoms of Sunday stress can include:

• Upset stomach

• Trouble sleeping

• Irritability

• Changes in mood

• Headaches

There are a few ways we can combat the weekend blues, and if applied more widely, they can help us battle our regular anxiety any time.

Be prepared

Getting through chores or other outstanding to-dos on Saturday and Sunday can help you reduce your obligations during the week. Starting early in the weekend can lower your Sunday anxiety by not saving it all for the last minute.

Some helpful suggestions are:

• Choosing your outfits for the week

• Meal prepping

• Filling your car with gas

• Setting your coffee maker for the next morning

Tackling chores one or two at a time instead of all at once can also make the work more manageable.

Reserve down time

This is where we really get into the self-care aspect of reducing anxiety. Schedule time for yourself and your loved ones, and don’t over book it.

Keeping down time on your calendar makes you more likely to commit and gives you something to look forward to. More importantly, it reserves time when you can relax and revitalize yourself before you return to your obligations.

Unplug

Turn off or stay away from your laptop, tablet or smart phone. If you’re not on call, turn off any notifications. Allowing yourself the chance to keep your mind clear for the time that’s reserved as yours will help you keep your anxiety at bay.

Your work will be waiting for you when you return and reading emails or listening to voicemails when you should be enjoying your personal life only adds to your anxiety and doesn’t reduce your workload.

If you can, watch less TV and spend more time outside as well. Getting a healthy amount of sun and exercise is another effective way to combat stress.

Say no

We all have families and friends, and activities we like to engage to maintain those relationships. But it’s also perfectly fine, and good for your mental health, to say no to invitations and social gatherings from time to time.

When you’ve scheduled your down time, try to not lose it because you feel obligated to say yes to everything. Doing too much can be more stressful than fun.

Do what brings peace and joy

Give yourself a reward each weekend by planning activities that reduce stress and bolster your sense of well-being.

• Take a nap

• Start a fun project

• Read a book

• Go for a walk

• Connect with a friend or loved one

Sometimes anxiety is a symptom of an underlying mental health condition. If practices like those we detailed today aren’t helping you manage your anxiety, it’s time to discuss your feelings with your primary care physician who may recommend consulting a mental health specialist.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]