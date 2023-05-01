Marketing communications staff earns bronze award

Marketing Communications at Wilkes University was recently recognized by CUPRAP (College and University Public Relations and Associated Professionals) at the 16th annual CUPPIE Awards and Spring Professional Development Conference, held from March 8 to 10 in Lancaster.

Wilkes received a bronze award for a revamped brand and subsequent campaign, “At Wilkes, You Will.”

The 2022 branding initiative was the culmination of a yearlong study that included focus groups and surveys. More than 2,800 students, faculty and staff participated, and shared what drivesthem, what they feel is important and how they perceive Wilkes.

The brand was supported by a creative campaign that included a kick-off video, campus signage; design and messaging enhancements to all web and digital properties; revamped admissions materials for prospective graduate and undergraduate student and social-media campaigns featuring motion graphics, video and interactive elements.

More than 500 entries were received from colleges, universities and agencies in a variety of award categories.

CUPPIE judges represented experts in the field of communications and included designers, writers, educators, corporate executives and media professionals.