Members of the eighth grade class at St. Jude School who participated in Living Stations of the Cross are shown from left, first row: Steven Rowlands,Connor Hillard, Jacob Hunsinger, Cali Glaser, Emily Conway and Gigi Grego. Second row: Max Bleiler, Eva Martin, Gabe Shutt, Isabelle, Emily Carone, Kaitlyn Sweich and Carlee Fine. Submitted photo

Members of the eighth grade class at St. Jude School who participated in Living Stations of the Cross are shown from left, first row: Steven Rowlands,Connor Hillard, Jacob Hunsinger, Cali Glaser, Emily Conway and Gigi Grego. Second row: Max Bleiler, Eva Martin, Gabe Shutt, Isabelle, Emily Carone, Kaitlyn Sweich and Carlee Fine.

Submitted photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>Carlee Fine portrayed Veronica, the woman who wiped Jesus’ face with her veil as a sign of compassion on his way to Calvary. She was rewarded with the image of his face imprinted on the cloth.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Carlee Fine portrayed Veronica, the woman who wiped Jesus’ face with her veil as a sign of compassion on his way to Calvary. She was rewarded with the image of his face imprinted on the cloth.

Submitted photo
<p>Emily Conway in the role of Mary, consoles Jacob Hunsinger (Jesus) as Gabe Shutt, playing a Roman soldier, pushes the condemned man on.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Emily Conway in the role of Mary, consoles Jacob Hunsinger (Jesus) as Gabe Shutt, playing a Roman soldier, pushes the condemned man on.

Submitted photo

In what has become a tradition at Saint Jude School in Mountain Top, the eighth grade students led the school community in a prayerful rendition of the Stations of the Cross during Holy Week.

Students acted out the parts of various characters throughout the meditation, helping their fellow students to focus upon the biblical story of Jesus’ crucifixion.

Jacob Hunsinger served in the role as Jesus ad Emily Conway portrayed Mary, Mother of God.