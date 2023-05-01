Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
In what has become a tradition at Saint Jude School in Mountain Top, the eighth grade students led the school community in a prayerful rendition of the Stations of the Cross during Holy Week.
Students acted out the parts of various characters throughout the meditation, helping their fellow students to focus upon the biblical story of Jesus’ crucifixion.
Jacob Hunsinger served in the role as Jesus ad Emily Conway portrayed Mary, Mother of God.