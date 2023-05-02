🔊 Listen to this

The fellowship of the Plains United Methodist Church, 133 North Main St., Plains will hold an indoor/outdoor clothing giveaway, rummage sale and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

A variety of items for young and old will be available and will be priced to sell. The free clothing includes sizes for all ages for those that are in need.

All items have been donated by church friends and members to benefit the outreach projects of the church. A free lunch also will be available. The church is handicapped accessible.