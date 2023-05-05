Branas, Tellez to graduate this month

Two East Stroudsburg University students were commissioned as second lieutenant during an Army ROTC commissioning ceremony on Monday, May 1.

Michael Branas, a criminal justice major from Cresco, was commissioned into Branching Ordnance Active Duty. His parents, Krzysztof and Anna Branas, pinned his second lieutenant epaulets. His first salute was to Master Sergeant Reginald Warren.

Emmanuel Tellez, a sport management major from Spring Brook Township, was commissioned into Branching Quartermaster Active Duty. His parents, Wilson and Patricia Tellez, pinned his second lieutenant epaulets. His first salute was to his sister, SGT Andrea Noakes.

Both students are set to graduate from East Stroudsburg University this May.