Upcoming ‘Decoration Day’ to include red geraniums on graves

Volunteers who cleaned up Cedar Crest Cemetery in Trucksville on a recent Saturday include, from left: Holly Daubert, Kris Cool, Kathy Barlow, Delana Cool, Alma Husted, Russ Johnson, Ed Van Horn, Ed Cole, Noralie Williams, Debbie Shilanski and Ethan Shilanski. Not shown is volunteer Sandy Race who left to attend her grandson’s ball game.

The volunteers worked to remove fallen twigs and leaves from the historic cemetery, in order to make the task of mowing the grass easier.

Pausing from raking leaves at the historic cemetery on Knob Hill Road in the Back Mountain, Noralie Williams of Swoyersville said she’s been attending nearby Trucksville United Methodist Church for five years.

“I’m blessed to be part of it,” she added.

For teen-age Delana Cool, who also was pitching in with the cemetery clean-up on a recent Saturday morning, her family’s association with the church was more like five generations.

But no matter how long they’d been attending Trucksville United Methodist Church, or visiting the peaceful grounds of Cedar Crest Cemetery, which surrounds it, a dozen volunteers were intent on getting the cemetery ready for grass mowing.

The mowing in turn will spruce the place up for Memorial Day weekend, when the cemetery association plans to have an old-fashioned “Decoration Day” and traditional memorial service.

Pastor Jay Jones will lead the service at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 in the church and then guests are invited to visit the graveyard, which will be decorated with American flags from the Dallas American Legion as well as red geraniums provided by the Cedar Crest Cemetery Association.

If you’d like to arrange for a flower to be placed a loved one’s plot, call the association at 570-696-3897. There is a nominal fee.

Volunteers plan to shoot photos of the geraniums on the graves and email them to the people who requested the flowers, so no matter how far away you live, you’ll be able to see your loved one’s decorated grave.

Trucksville United Methodist Church traces its beginning to early settlers Jacob and Sarah Rice who opened their home on Sunday mornings for services of singing and prayer during the first half of the 1800s. According to a church history provided by board member Kathy Barlow, in 1844 the Rices donated a plot of land for the building of a church and the establishment of a burial ground.

Men from the village of Trucksville built the original church that year. It was later enlarged and renovated twice before it burned to the ground in 1910.

A year later a new church was erected on the site and dedicated as the Methodist Episcopal Church at Trucksville.

By 1882, meanwhile, settler Levi Howell and four other men purchased a large plot of farm land and called it the Trucksville Cemetery. In 1929 this section was incorporated into the original graveyard and it became Cedar Crest Cemetery.