It’s not uncommon to feel a fluttering sensation in your chest, neck or throat when your heart beats with a rapid or irregular rhythm for a few seconds.

This momentary feeling is a heart palpitation, and it’s usually not something to worry about, but consulting your doctor can help you rule out any heart conditions.

Among the triggers that can cause occasional fluttering are:

Anxiety

Dehydration

Strenuous exercise

Caffeine

Nicotine

Alcohol

Some cold and cough medications

Asthma medications

Pregnancy

Anxiety is a common trigger that might cause palpitations leading up to a big life or work event. An upset stomach or sweaty palms could be other clues that your fluttering is caused by anxiety.

Sometimes we’ll notice a flutter as we’re falling asleep, and this can be concerning because there are no obvious causes. It’s common for people to notice their palpitations when there are fewer distractions, and it’s possible they’re occurring during the day, but we don’t notice.

Occasional palpitations tend to subside on their own or with lifestyle changes. Some recommendations to prevent fluttering include:

Relaxation techniques like meditation, yoga or deep breathing

Staying hydrated throughout the day

Reducing or avoiding stimulants like caffeine or nicotine

Reducing alcohol consumption

Asking your pharmacist if your medications can be a trigger

If you have an existing heart condition or your palpitations start to last longer or happen more frequently, you might have atrial fibrillation (AFib).

AFib is the rapid beating (fibrillation) of the upper chambers of the heart (atria), which causes irregular rhythm of the lower chambers (ventricles).

Symptoms can include:

Dizziness

Shortness of breath

Weakness or general fatigue

Chest pain

Episodes of AFib can last for a few days with the heartbeat returning to normal, or they can last longer or become chronic. Regardless of the duration of episodes, AFib increases the risk of stroke and heart failure.

AFib leads to weak contractions of the heart’s upper chambers and increases the likelihood that blood clots will form in the heart. People with AFib are five times more susceptible to stroke than those without it.

Some people with AFib don’t feel flutters or have any symptoms, which is why it’s important to schedule yearly visits with our primary care physicians, especially as we age. From time to time, AFib is diagnosed during a routine appointment.

Those of us who are 65 or older and have heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes or obesity are at greater risk for AFib, and we should be consulting our doctors about monitoring our heart health. Technology like fitness trackers and smart watches is making it easier to monitor, record and report our heart rates as we go about our daily lives.

If fluttering ever becomes more frequent or symptoms include fainting, shortness of breath or dizziness, call your doctor right away. They may recommend an electrocardiogram or a heart monitor to analyze your rhythm, and they’ll ask about your family history and existing health conditions to give you an accurate diagnosis.

By understanding what triggers your palpitations and working with your primary care physician, you can have peace of mind or get the care you need.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].