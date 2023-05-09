🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes University named Cristina Spradlin of Exeter as Outstanding Adult Learner of the Year Award. She will graduate on May 20, with a bachelor of arts in psychology.

While Spradlin initially attended college after graduating from Wyoming Area, a change in housing situation required her to work both a full-time and part-time job to support herself.

When her schoolwork suffered, Spradlin decided to set her education aside until she could give it the focus it deserved. “After my first semester, I made the decision to stop going to school until I felt stable enough, both environmentally and financially, to apply again,” Spradlin said.

Spradlin enrolled at Luzerne County Community College, earning an associate degree in psychology. She then transferred to Wilkes to pursue her bachelor’s degree, working with Ellen Newell, associate professor of psychology, as her academic advisor and research supervisor.

Their research project explores whether anger resulting from being discriminated against can spark people to take steps to help reduce discrimination through participation in activism. Spradlin assists in all phases of the project including review of previously published research, analysis and writing.

“Cristina is one of the best students I have worked with,” says Newell. “I am extremely excited to see what Cristina will do after she graduates, but I also seriously mourn the fact that she won’t be working in my lab next year.”

Newell said Spradlin stands out not only because of her academic excellence, but because of her volunteer work as a yoga teacher. She’s taught classes and raised funds for Ruth’s Place, Catherine McAuley House, Blue Chip Animal Refuge, St. Vincent de Paul’s Soup Kitchen and Candy’s Place.

As Commencement approaches, Spradlin remains committed to enhancing her future through education. She plans to enroll in a doctoral program with the goal of a career as a clinical psychologist.