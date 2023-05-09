Proceeds benefit United Way of Susquehanna County

Singer/songwriter Bryon Rood is one of the musicians scheduled to provide entertainment during the Montrose Wine Walk.

The Montrose Wine Walk will offer visitors a chance to stroll through historic downtown Montrose and sample a variety of wines, craft beers, and tasty bites from local vendors.

The festival is set for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, rain or shine, and is spread throughout the town of Montrose. Instead of having an all-enclosed event, we will continue to take advantage of the spaces in town and feature vendors, wineries, and musicians.

Those with general admission tickets will get a tasting glass and a wristband. VIP guests will enjoy an advance entrance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, and an insulated wine tumbler.

You can buy your general admission and VIP tickets at montrosewinewalk.com. General admission tickets are $25. VIP tickets are $40. There is a service fee added to online ticket sales.

Advance tickets are also available at all NBT locations in Susquehanna County; My Cuppa Coffee, 158 Church St., Montrose; and Andre & Son True Value, SR 706, Montrose.

Tickets will also be available at the gate, located on Public Avenue, for $30.

Music will be provided during the event by Sydney Irving, winner of the Best New Artist designation at the Syracuse Area Music Awards, and also by singer/songwriter Bryon Rood who owns and operates Rood Guitars, where he makes high-end instruments.

Shops and restaurants that will be open in downtown Montrose will offer items as diverse as cookies, soap, cheese, home decor, maple syrup, essential oils and much more.

Montrose Wine Walk proceeds benefit the United Way of Susquehanna County,