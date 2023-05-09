🔊 Listen to this

Plains Rotary hosted the winners of its 2023 Essay Contest along with their families and teachers at their May 3 dinner meeting.

Theme of this year’s essay contest was “As a person of action, what would you identify as a major public issue in your hometown or local area? What would you propose as a possible solution?”

Each student was presented with a certificate of excellence and a cash prize. This year’s winners are Alexandria Nicoletti, first place, Jean Marte, second place, and Jill Singer, third place.

If you are interested in learning more about the Plains Rotary email us at [email protected]