The Back Mountain Chamber’s Cultural Committee will hold a Dance the Night Away event, set for Friday, Aug. 11 at Irem Country Club Pavilion in Dallas. Doors open at 6 p.m., food will be provided by Appletree Terrace and live dance music will be provided by Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax.

There will also be a basket raffle which will benefit CBH Ministry and Cancer Foundation.

In an effort to support Chamber members and local commerce, the committee holds each of its meetings at a member business. The committee met recently at The Grotto for a planning meeting followed by a social time for dinner.

For additional information on sponsorship opportunities, please call the Chamber Office at 570-675-9380 or visit the Chamber’s event web page. Tickets for Dance the Night Away are on sale for $65 each and can be purchased on the Chamber’s website at

backmountainchamber.org/events.

The Back Mountain Chamber seeks to promote economic growth by enhancing and advancing business through networking, education, and social experiences.