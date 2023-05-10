🔊 Listen to this

There’s something about a multi-bean salad with the right dressing at the right chilled temperature that reminds me of a clear, calm summer day. This is a bit surprising considering I wasn’t much of a bean lover — of any sort — as a kid, yet really grew to appreciate their versatility once I started doing my own cooking. This three bean salad has been in our family for a long time, but I never made it myself until now.

It became part of a birthday dinner for MT’s mom (love you, nanner!), accompanying the torn and fried potatoes I wrote about in April, the broccoli salad with creamy avocado dressing from a March article, and the “marry me chicken” I made for Valentine’s Day this year (reprised for the birthday meal at request of the dinner honoree).

It went over well, even though I only let it marinate for a few hours instead of overnight as suggested. It’s adaptable to taste, since you can readily cut or increase the onion, sugar, vinegar, salt and pepper. And while it worked fine without the long marinade time, it is one of those dishes you can make a day or two in advance and just pull out of the fridge as needed.

Having three types of beans, of course, makes this a fairly healthy dish, though if you add the full half-cup of sugar, it loses a little health food bragging rights.

Dobru chut!

Three Bean Salad (Uncle Jake’s Favorite Recipes)

1 cup cut green beans (cooked)

1 can cut wax beans

1 can kidney beans, well rinsed

1 medium chopped onion

⅔ cup vinegar

½ cup vegetable oil

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Mix all ingredients well in large bowl. Marinate in refrigerator overnight, stirring occasionally. Drain off dressing and serve with fresh pepper.

