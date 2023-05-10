Hanover Memorial students will present ‘Wizard of Oz’

🔊 Listen to this

Ny’iah Bowman as the Wicked Witch of the West confronts Dorothy, whose house just landed on the witch’s sister.

Setting off to follow the yellow brick road to the Land of Oz are Hunter Miller as the Tin Man, Harry Sager as the scarecrow, Jillian Weidner as Dorothy, Elizabeth Miscavage as Toto and Savir Jean-Baptiste as the Cowardly Lion.

Castmates cheer as Glinda the Good Witch, portrayed by Skyler Battiste in the pink crown, declares that the Wicked Witch of the East is dead.

Peeking out from behind Dorothy’s house are Jillian Weidner, who plays Dorothy in the first half of the show, and Elizabeth Miscavage, who portrays her little dog, Toto.

“We get to scream and throw apples,” said 10-year-old Harley Ankner, who plays a tree in her school play.

“I just put on my evil act,” said 12-year-old Ny’iah Bowman, who potrays the villain of the piece.

“I say I’m going to bop the witch,” 10-year-old Hunter Miller said, waving the plastic ax he carries for his role as the Tin Man. “But I’m not really going to bop the witch.”

By now you must have guessed what these students from Hanover Area Memorial Elementary School are up to.

They’re getting ready to present “The Wizard of Oz,” 6 p.m. Thursday at Hanover Area Junior/Senior High School, which has a stage large enough to accommodate the 50-member cast.

Surely you know the story — perhaps from the classic movie starring Judy Garland.

A cyclone comes along, portrayed here by 10-year-old Shaylee Corley, who will twirl across the stage swathed in cloudy material that seems to have picked up a tiny toy tractor, horses, a piece of fence and other items you’d expect to see in Kansas farm country.

The wind storm will sweep a girl named Dorothy, her dog, Toto, and her house into a magical land somewhere over the rainbow. And about a dozen kids, each wearing a red, orange, yellow, green, blue or purple shirt, look very much like a rainbow as they narrate what happens next.

Dorothy’s house has squashed the Wicked Witch of the East, which makes her sister, the Wicked Witch of the West, very angry.

But Dorothy (played first by Jillian Weidner, then by Stella Styczen), will set off to find the Wizard of Oz, accompanied by Toto (Elizabeth Miscavage) and her new friends the scarecrow (Harry Sager), the tin man (Hunter Miller) and the cowardly lion (Savir Jean-Baptiste).

Who will enjoy this the most?

“Probably first graders,” said cast member Heavenly Moreno.

“They (the characters) will go into a deep, dark forest,” said Madeline Mizell. “That might be a little scary for some people.”

But most people agree, the play is just plain fun. And for cast member Madison Van Derlick, who said she was in the hospital recently for a kidney problem, it’s a good stress buster.

“This keeps my mind off things,” she said, smiling a bit as she showed a reporter the “old-fashioned but cute” dress she wears to portray Dorothy’s Aunt Em.

The play is directed by teachers Aimee Weaver, Colin Hatten and Gina Considine.