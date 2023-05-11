Click here to subscribe today or Login.
The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library-North Branch are excited to bring back the Book Sale on Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 28 Oliver Street, Parsons, Wilkes-Bare.
Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase new and used books, take a chance on various raffle baskets and grab some taste treats from the bake sale. One hundred percent of the proceeds raised from this event will benefit the North Branch of the Osterhout Free Library.
For additional details or questions, please contact Joanne Austin, North Branch Supervisor, at [email protected] or (570) 823-4660.
