Shown honoring FNCB as the Donor of the Month are, from left: Lori Totten, Mountain Top, assistant to the executive director of institutional advancement, LCCC; JoAnne Yuhas, Wilkes-Barre, assistant director, institutional advancement, LCCC; Rebecca Brominski, Mountain Top, executive director, institutional advancement, LCCC; Pat Barrett, Dunmore, FNCB; and Thomas P. Leary, Kingston, president, LCCC.

FNCB recently was selected by the Luzerne County Community College Foundation, Inc. as its 40th Anniversary Donor of the Month for March.

FNCB has been a long- time, multi-year supporter of LCCC, its Foundation, and LCCC students, by supporting scholarships and a variety of student assistance initiatives.

The LCCC Foundation, Inc. is celebrating donors and community friends throughout its year-long 40th anniversary commemoration which will culminate with the Annual Scholarship Celebration on Nov. 4.

For more information on anniversary happenings and celebrations, visit www.luzerne.edu/give.

