FNCB recently was selected by the Luzerne County Community College Foundation, Inc. as its 40th Anniversary Donor of the Month for March.

FNCB has been a long- time, multi-year supporter of LCCC, its Foundation, and LCCC students, by supporting scholarships and a variety of student assistance initiatives.

The LCCC Foundation, Inc. is celebrating donors and community friends throughout its year-long 40th anniversary commemoration which will culminate with the Annual Scholarship Celebration on Nov. 4.

For more information on anniversary happenings and celebrations, visit www.luzerne.edu/give.