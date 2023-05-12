🔊 Listen to this

Matt Szychowski of Bel Air, Md., used watercolors to create this dramatic picture.

This frog is one of many images artist Keith Renard of Scranton has painted on recycled tea bags.

Wanda Summers of Denver, Pa., is known for her wood-weaving.

This little green deer, painted by Robert Walker of Youngstown, Ohio, has a most unusual rack of antlers.

Linda Weisberger of St. Petersburg, Fla., is one of 42 artists whose work will be represented in the Yellow Zinna Artists Market at the Fine Arts Fiesta.

Rosemary Luksha of Larksville created ‘Self Portrait of a Self Portrait’ and was awarded first-place in Best of Adult Juried competion for her oil painting.

This image of ‘The Peacock Mantis Shrimp’ won third place in the Juried Student Exhibition.

Noah’s Ark, crafted in wood by Matthew Howell of Wilkes-Barre, took first place in the Adult Juried Sculpture competition.

Maybe the painting of a little deer with glowing antlers and green fur will positively enchant you. Or the picture of Alice in Wonderland dealing with the Mad Hatter will remind you of your craziest, most hectic days.

Maybe the bright orange color of a graceful salamander will make your eyes pop.

And when you realize other images have been painstakingly hand-painted on recycled tea bags, you may well get some new decorating ideas.

Those pieces of art have been created by, respectively, Robert Walker of Youngtown, Ohio; Katherine Rosenberger of White Haven and Keith Renard of Scranton, who are among 42 professional artists and crafters from eight states who will be part of The Yellow Zinnia Artists Market at the 67th Fine Arts Fiesta, set for May 18-21 on Public Square in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The Fiesta also includes juried exhibitions, where you can admire the Noah’s Ark that Matt Howell of Wilkes-Barre sculpted in wood, the ‘”Self Portrait of a Self Portrait” that Rosemary Luksha of Larksville rendered in oils, the “Lone Canoe” that Linda Keck of Swoyersville painted in watercolors, and many other eye-catching pieces.

Do you like Fiesta food? This year you’ll find gourmet hot dogs, fried green tomatoes, pulled pork, chicken on a stick and potato pancakes along with lemonade, ice cream, apple pie, funnel cakes and other favorites.

Wondering what’s available for kids? Face painting, puppet shows, make-and-take craft projects and storytime are on the schedule.

Speaking of the schedule, the live entertainment on the Fine Arts Fiesta is bursting with all sorts of possibilities. It includes:

Thursday May 18

11 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem by Hannah Fox, Mayor George Brown opens Fiesta.

11:30 a.m. Wyoming Valley West High School Chamber Orchestra

12:30 p.m. Susquehanna Prep/Appletree Glee Club

12:40 p.m. Wyoming Valley West Jazz and Symphonic Band

1:45 p.m. Ann Chairge Flute Ensemble

3:30 p.m. Holy Redeemer Region Concert Choir

4:30 p.m. Wyoming Valley West Jazz & Symphonic Band

5:30 p.m. Wyoming Valley West High School Concert Choir

6:30 p.m. Fine Arts Fiesta Juried Art & Poster Contest Awards Ceremony

7:15 p.m. Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre

Friday, May 19

9:55 a.m. National Anthem, Chloe Orfanella

10 a.m. Dallas Middle School Select Chorus

11 a.m. Wyoming Valley West Middle School Orchestra

Noon Wyoming Valley West Middle School Chorus

1 p.m. Wilkes-Barre Area – Creative Performing Arts- CAPAA

2 p.m. Central Columbia Middle School Chorus & Band

3 p.m. W-B Academy Glee Club

7 p.m. Headliner: Spin Doctors

Saturday, May 20

9:55 a.m. National Anthem, Cari Tellis

10 a.m. Patasphere

11 a.m. Joan Harris Dance Center

Noon Katrina Lykes Music Studio

1 p.m. Dance Theatre of WB

2 p.m. Wyoming Seminary Dancers

3 p.m. Rising Stars

4:30 p.m. Mt. Zion Baptist Choir and Dancers

5:30 p.m. Brendan Brisk Band

7:30 p.m. Headliner: Cavalcade All Star Big Band with Marko Marcinko and music for swing dancing

Sunday, May 21

10:30 a.m. National Anthem, Carl Achhammer Jr., Trumpet

10:35 a.m. Wyoming Valley Poetry Society

Noon Jazz Brunch with Westmoreland Jazz Quintet

1 p.m. Philharmonic Quintet

2 p.m. Ovation Playhouse

2:45 p.m. Contra Dance/The Contra Rebels

4:30 p.m. Grazioso Brass Band