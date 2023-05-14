🔊 Listen to this

If you’re like me, you’re probably thankful the weekend is here, but also thinking a little bit about the week we just had and what’s ahead.

First, I’m thrilled with the many happenings of last week. For me, mainly, the biggest of those happenings was our Wilkes-Barre POWER! event on Thursday night at the Westmoreland Club, where the McGlynn Center was featured.

The service at the club is second to none, and I’m always proud when our members can enjoy a night of elegance in such a setting. Everything from the valet parking to the passed hors d’oeuvres was a hit. Kudos to my friend, Eileen, the event planner, and the entire staff, including Kyle, Gina and everyone else who makes these events happen so perfectly.

The McGlynn Center took center stage with program coordinators Helene Hrichison and Barbara Lewis telling the crowd about its mission of serving underprivileged children in Wilkes-Barre and the great need for volunteers and fundraiser support. Visit mcglynncenter.org to learn about the annual golf tournament on June 16 at Sand Springs Country Club and for more information on volunteering.

I’m also looking ahead to this week since the Fine Arts Fiesta begins Thursday on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. This free community event is a true gift to the community.

It runs through Sunday.

Anyone can attend to peruse the art exhibits, eat the food and watch the performances.

As I mentioned recently, nationally acclaimed ’90s hit rock band the Spin Doctors will headline the fiesta with a show at 7 p.m. Friday. You probably know the hit songs “Two Princes” and “Have You Ever Seen The Rain?” Yep, that’s them.

As luck would have it, I’ll be on the bandshell earlier in the day announcing some of the afternoon’s musical acts: Wilkes-Barre Area’s Creative Performing Arts (CAPAA) and Central Columbia Middle School Chorus & Band.

While last week was fulfilling and the upcoming week looks promising, we can’t lose sight of the current moment, which is all about Mother’s Day.

For today, I hope we can all slow down and spend some time with our moms or mother-like figures in our lives.

I have many motherless friends who are elated to spend the night showering their adopted moms and mom friends with praise and love.

The most important part of the day is giving that special mom some love, and to me, there’s no better gift than the gift of time.

Take the time to tell a mom you love them, appreciate them and are grateful for them.

From what my mom friends say, that’s really all they want, anyway.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected].