Northeast PA Heart Walk will be May 20 at PNC Field

Representatives from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, Allied Services Integrated Health System and Northeast Rehab, and stroke survivors recently gathered at Allied Services Scranton Rehab Hospital to kick off stroke awareness month activities.

The press event promoted the upcoming Allied Services Stroke Miracle Lap, which takes annually at the Northeast PA Heart Walk. The program allows individuals recovering from a stroke and their caregivers to gather to celebrate at the Heart Walk experience organized by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. This year’s walk will be held on May 20 at PNC Field in Moosic, at 9 a.m. For details, visit alliedservices.org/strokewalk

Medical professionals at the media event highlighted the high risk of a second stroke survivors face in the 5 years following a first stroke.

“A heart attack or stroke can be a very scary experience, and many patients try to avoid revisiting that difficult time,” said Dr. Michael Wolk, American Heart Association Northeast PA Board President and Medical Director of Allied Services Scranton Rehab Hospital. “Unfortunately, the risk of a repeat stroke is high, and lifestyle changes to reduce a person’s risk are almost always necessary to reduce those odds.”

“After a heart attack or stroke, as many as 1 in 4 survivors will have another. However, lifestyle changes and working closely with your doctor to manage your health may minimize the risk of a repeat event.”

The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association advises that up to 80% of second clot-related strokes and heart attacks may be prevented by making healthy lifestyle choices to help prevent another event. Sticking to secondary prevention routines – eating healthy, being active, and taking medications as prescribed – is more important than ever. Find free resources at stroke.org/oneisenough

Stroke can change your life in an instant. But quality rehabilitation can help you recover. Allied Services Stroke Recovery Program offers rehabilitation services for stroke patients in the days, weeks, months, and years following a stroke. Recovery often begins with an intensive period of rehabilitation at an Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital followed by ongoing services from Home Health, Skilled Nursing, or Outpatient Rehabilitation. The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association offer a free guide to making rehabilitation decisions, available at stroke.org/.