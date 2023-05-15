🔊 Listen to this

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s also a time of year when we begin to spend more time outside as the weather in Northeastern Pennsylvania becomes more inviting.

Since most skin cancers are caused by ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun, we can lower our risk by protecting our skin while outdoors.

Some tips to reduce exposure include:

Stay in the shade when possible.

Wear long sleeves and pants to cover your skin.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your head and neck.

Wear sunglasses that block UV rays to protect your eyes.

Apply sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or greater; it takes about a shot glass full to cover your entire body; reapply as often as the instructions recommend.

Avoid tanning. Even artificial sources of UV rays, like tanning beds and sunlamps, can damage your skin.

It’s important to recognize signs of skin cancer in early stages. When detected early, skin cancer is treatable and may be limited to a single spot on our skin. Left untreated, it can spread to other parts of the body.

Non-cancerous (benign) moles come in different shapes, sizes and colors, but they typically share these characteristics:

Color – Most are brown, but they can be tan, black, blue, red or pink.

Shape – They are generally oval or round with regular borders.

Size – Most are about the size of a pencil eraser or smaller.

When checking your skin, look for spots that differ from these characteristics. It’s important to check your body periodically, use a mirror for hard-to-see areas, and check your scalp, the soles of your feet and the skin between your toes.

Basal cell carcinoma is a common type of skin cancer that usually develops because of overexposure to the sun. It can take the form of:

A waxy bump

A new “pimple” that doesn’t go away

A scar-like lesion that is flat and skin-colored or brownish

A bleeding or scab-covered sore that heals and comes back

Squamous cell carcinoma is another common form that typically occurs on the sun-exposed face, ears and hands. It can look like:

A non-healing scabbed area

A firm pink or red bump

A flat lesion with a crusty surface

Melanomas are less common than basal and squamous cell carcinomas, and they develop in the pigment-making cells of the skin. When not detected early, melanomas can be more serious and are much more likely than other skin cancers to spread to other parts of the body.

Melanoma can appear on normal skin or existing moles anywhere on the body and can appear as:

A brown spot with darker specks

A mole that changes appearance (color, size or texture) or bleeds

A dark lesion that is painful, itches or burns

A small lesion with irregular borders and parts that look red, pink, white, blue or black

The warning signs for melanoma can be recognized by remembering ABCDE.

Asymmetrical: The mole or spot has an irregular shape with one half looking very different than the other.

Border: The border is jagged or irregular.

Color: The color is uneven.

Diameter: The mole is larger than the size of a pencil eraser.

Evolving: The spot has changed during the last few weeks or months.

Skin cancer can be simultaneously painless and dangerous. If you see any of these changes on your body, schedule an appointment with your doctor immediately.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]