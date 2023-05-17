🔊 Listen to this

On May 3, 2023 the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA received a $2,000 donation from the Wilkes-Barre Chapter of UNICO National. The contribution was presented at Fox Hill Country Club at the 2023 UNICO Brian Piccolo Award Dinner, which honored Italian American Scholarship recipient, Isabella Wilbur, and Brian Piccolo Award winner, Ryan Bonin.

The donation will support the Greater Pittston YMCA branch of the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA. The benefitting children and families are forever grateful for the contribution.