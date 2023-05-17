Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Wyoming Valley West’s Black Youth in Action (BYA) Club recently held bake sales during school to raise money for local charities. On Monday, May 15, BYA members and advisor Ed Groth met with a representative from Ruth’s Place to award their $100 donation. Shown from left are Principal Tara Carey, President Dallia Laban, Mohamed Meshal, Ruth’s Place Program Manager Raquel Maldonado, Katherine Mena, Irui Dunham, and BYA Advisor Ed Groth.
