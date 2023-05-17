Gently spicy vegetable soup pleases taste testers, reader

Marv Carey and the 2006 Chevy Impala he bought on Friday during a county auction held near the Wyoming Valley Airport.

Garlic, carrots, tomatoes, lentils and spices show up quite often in soups our test cook makes. This time around, a red beet, garbanzo beans and red cabbage also made their way into the batch.

“I talked to a friend of yours today,” reporter Jen Learn-Andes said last Friday, when she returned to the newsroom after attending a county auction of unused vehicles and equipment. “He told me to tell you hello.”

When she said the person in question was a used car dealer who had bid $1,250 for an old Impala he intended to restore to good running order, I knew she must be talking about Marv Carey.

I’ve never bought a car from Marv who, at 91, likely is the oldest active car dealer in the area, but I did interview him for a story in 2021, and I often walk past his used car lot at the corner of Blackman and Brown streets in Wilkes-Barre.

If Marv sees me, he’ll usually make a comment about a food column.

There was a time I wrote about two recipes, one for red cabbage and one for green cabbage, and he told me it reminded him of German-style dishes his mother used to make.

Then there was a time when I wrote that, contrary to popular belief, my husband/fellow test cook, Mark, and I are not always cooking, that sometimes Mark makes a meal of wine and potato chips while I make a meal out of a can of sardines.

“You like sardines!” the car dealer said approvingly the next time he saw me. “I like that.”

“That certainly was an easy way to score a point with a reader,” I thought to myself. “Just by eating sardines.

Earlier this week I stopped by the used car lot to tell Marv I’d read Jen’s story about the car auction, which mentioned him buying the Impala and which was published in Saturday’s e-edition of the Times Leader.

He said he hoped I’d write about a soup recipe soon.

“I’ll do better than that,” I thought to myself. “I’ll bring him some homemade soup.”

On Wednesday morning I made what has become my favorite way to make vegetable soup, based on two lentil recipes that I found online.

What I do is mince 4 cloves of garlic and slice four carrots into circles. I saute them in 4 tablespoons of olive oil. Then I add 1 tablespoon of cumin and 1 tablespoon of curry powder, (yes, it sounds like a lot, but they’re gentle spices and it seems to work) sauteeing them in the oil before I start adding liquids.

The “liquids” are two 28-ounce cans of diced tomatoes and about 6 cups of water.

Oh, yes, I also rinse and add 1 cup of dried lentils.

After that, I use whatever is handy. On Wednesday morning it happened to be a red beet, which I sliced and added; a 15-ounce can of garbanzo beans, a handful of grated red cabbage and two handfuls of spinach leaves. I used an immersion blender to puree about half of it, so the soup would be partly smooth but partly chunky.

“It’s still warm,” Marv said when I visited him again, this time armed with a spaghetti sauce jar filled with soup — and a spoon. “It’s good. I’ll have it for lunch.”

“We’re really loading him up with tomatoes,” said a bystander, who said he had recently given Marv a present of homemade chili sauce.

Speaking of chili, I took some of my soup to the newsroom where taste testers Gabby Lang and Hannah Simerson both said it reminded them of chili.

“It’s so good,” Hannah said. “I can’t stop eating it.”

“What are these little guys?” she said, pointing to one of the chickpeas/garbano beans.

“I don’t know if it’s the tomatoes or the beans,” she said. “But it seems like there’s ground meat in here,”

I assured her the soup is a vegetarian dish. In fact, it’s vegan.

“I like it,” Gabby said, adding that she’d never had chickpeas in a vegetable soup before, “I think that’s a nice addition.”