Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Wyoming Seminary Lower School students in Kayanne Barilla’s public speaking class recently hosted WBRE’s Paola Giangiacomo as a guest speaker. Giangiacomo shared her background in the television industry, the steps that go into putting together a story for the news, and what a television broadcast is like behind the scenes. Shown from left are, first row: Will Flood, Jayden O’Farill, Ronan Ness, Evan Davis, Nancy Pokhrel, Rachel Ryu; Second row, Sam Sordoni, Mohammad Azaizeh, Alec Weinberger, Paola Giangiacomo, Luc Lacroix, Abby Hribal, Aryan Morzaria, Declan O’Malley, Mary Jane Michaels, and Hailey Martin.
Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.Click now to support or get more information.