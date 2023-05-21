🔊 Listen to this

Columnist Mike McGinley recently enjoyed a meal at Ricketts Glen Hotel where he sampled the Chicken Ala Rickett’s with prosciutto ham, mozzarella, mushrooms and Sherry wine.

As most of my friends and family know, I’m currently utilizing intermittent fasting to help accomplish my fitness goals.

I wrote back in January about the need to lose 20 pounds by March, and am proud to say I managed to do that (albeit by April). While I started experimenting with intermittent fasting and am now embracing it diligently, that doesn’t mean I’m not still making it to the many venues and enjoying the fabulous cuisine we have locally.

In fact, last weekend I was out every day of the week, so I, of course, had to jot down some notes to share with you all today.

The weekend started with a 40-minute ride to the Ricketts Glen Hotel, which according to Google is in beautiful Benton. Even though I’ve lived here my whole life, I’d never heard of this spot; have you?

Oscar (my partner who I may have mentioned a time or two before) had been there years ago and was itching to get there again. Therefore, we settled on last Friday night.

Thankfully we made a reservation since it was Mother’s Day weekend.

I honestly enjoyed the lovely ride down Route 118, seeing the farmland and other scenery on our way to the restaurant “where good friends and travelers alike enjoy casual dining,” according to the website. It is “conveniently located in the middle of nowhere.”

The place is truly charming.

Apparently, there is lodging at the Ricketts Glen Hotel as the name says, but we were there for the restaurant food and experience, and had a fantastic one. I’m still thinking about the Chicken Ala Rickett’s (if I recall the exact name correctly) with its prosciutto ham, mozzarella, mushrooms and Sherry wine. As our waitress indicated when I was ordering, it was the most amazing thing — ever. So were the wings we had as an appetizer. We ordered a hot butter garlic flavor, but not too hot (we asked for a recommendation based on our tastebuds).

I posted a Facebook photo of the chicken dish, which received a ton of positive feedback from previous diners and many inquisitions, so I wanted to share about my experience today. If you’re considering going for a little bit of a ride, this is a terrific destination.

Oh, I didn’t forget about Oscar. He loved his prime rib and we both had the famous potato logs. Ask about those.

Since it was Mother’s Day weekend, we couldn’t forget about Mom, so the next day we opted for dinner at The Greens at Irem Clubhouse.

It was the perfect atmosphere for my mother, who loves the outdoors, so sitting on the patio overlooking the golf course with a gin and tonic before eating was idyllic.

It was Mother’s Day weekend and we certainly expected it to be busy, but appreciated the attentiveness of the staff. And we had a great time seeing many familiar faces dining and enjoying, too.

If you haven’t been there, it’s absolutely beautiful, open to the public and very inviting.

Finally, we topped off the weekend with brunch at Amigon’s Diner, a new Mexican restaurant across from the Wilkes-Barre Post Office operated by the same crew from Amigon’s Bakery.

We’ve been there three times so far and have enjoyed each time. I’m fond of the Chipotle Omelette, but sampled the salmon that was on special for Mother’s Day. As a self-proclaimed salmon connoisseur, I was impressed and all sorts of happy.

Plus, I’ve made a point to get the fresh guacamole each time I’ve been there (with extra jalapeno, please). The menu is expansive and there are many options.

I plan to share more about Amigon’s in the future when I have more time and space, so look for that update in the coming weeks.

Until then, stay healthy and happy.

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected]

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected]