🔊 Listen to this

All strokes occur when lack of oxygen to the brain causes damage to brain cells, but there are different types of strokes and different causes for each type.

We can recognize strokes regardless of the type because they have the same symptoms, but they do require different treatments and paths to recovery.

The two main categories of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic.

Nearly 90 percent of strokes are ischemic strokes, which are caused when blood flow is blocked in an artery that supplies the brain. The most common culprit is a blood clot.

Within the ischemic category are two types: embolic strokes and thrombotic strokes.

Embolic strokes happen when a blood clot formed outside the brain, often in the heart, becomes lodged in an artery after traveling through the circulation to the brain. In cases of thrombotic stroke, the blood clot blocking flow forms inside the brain’s own artery.

In both cases, the appropriate treatment is to remove the blockage as quickly as possible to preserve brain cells.

Hemorrhagic strokes are the result of bleeding into the brain itself that damages or destroys brain cells. High blood pressure causing small blood vessels to leak and ruptured aneurysms (weak spots in arteries) are the most common causes, but abnormal connection points between different types of vessels can also be at the root of bleeding.

The two types of hemorrhagic stroke are intracerebral hemorrhage and subarachnoid hemorrhage.

Intracerebral hemorrhage is the more common type and is defined by bleeding that occurs inside the brain tissue itself. Subarachnoid hemorrhage is bleeding between the brain and the spaces that surround the brain, within the skull.

In both cases, the appropriate treatment is to control the bleeding and reduce pressure on the brain.

Transient ischemic attacks (TIAs) are episodes that occur when blood flow to the brain is blocked for less than five minutes. Symptoms of these “mini” strokes typically resolve within 24 hours and usually more quickly, but they are warning signs that a more severe stroke may be on its way.

TIAs require immediate treatment and careful management, which can lower the risk of major stroke in the future.

Today there are a variety of sophisticated techniques available to deal with all the types of strokes. We’re fortunate to have “Stroke Centers” in our region where specialized teams are available around the clock to respond to the emergencies that are strokes. All these modern miracles though, depend on prompt recognition and early presentation to an Emergency Department. When we recognize signs of stroke, we must call 911 immediately to give the affected person the best chance at recovery.

We can all remember the signs of stroke by using the acronym BE FAST.

Balance difficulties

Eyesight changes

Face drooping

Arm weakness

Speech difficulty

Time to call 911

We can also prevent strokes – up to 80 percent – through healthy lifestyle choices. Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, limited alcohol consumption and avoiding smoking can significantly reduce our risk.

If you think you may be at risk for stroke, schedule an appointment with your doctor today. It’s never too early to start a conversation that may save your brain and your life.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]