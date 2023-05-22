Camps will take place on college’s 211 acres in Covington Township

This summer, local youths ages 5 through 13 will have the opportunity to participate in summer day camps, which are focused on connecting children to nature. They will take place at the Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Township.

Each weeklong camp takes place at LCEEC’s beautiful 211-acre property and LEED Gold Certified facility. (LEED is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement).The property is home to native plants and wild animals, forested areas, a stream, a marsh, meadows, instructional gardens and both indoor and outdoor classroom space.

Campers will spend time exploring natural habitats and playing summer games while the experienced staff guides campers through innovative experiential activities including hiking, stream and forest ecology, environmental activities, nature-based art projects and much more.

Focusing on discovery and teamwork, children will gain a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of all life while daily interactions with one another helps develop cooperation skills and encourage friendships. A low camper-to-counselor ratio ensures children are safe, supervised and engaged in activities that keep their minds and bodies healthy.

Camp themes change weekly and include Honey Bee Conservation, Wilderness Survival, Backyard Habitats, Closer Look, Eco Explorers and Eco Quest. For more information or to register contact the Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center at (570) 842-1506 or email [email protected]