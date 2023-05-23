🔊 Listen to this

The Edwardsville Hometown Committee is happy to announce that they are now accepting applications for Food and Non -Food vendors for the 2023 Pierogi Festival.

The group is especially seeking additional Pierogi vendors.

The festival will be held Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June10, at John Hopkins Memorial Park, Edwardsville.

Interested vendors can visit the event website edwpierogi.com for an application.

This year’s event is expected to feature more than 70 vendors, rides, games, live entertainment daily, a Pierogi cookoff contest and the annual Pierogi Parade on Main Street.

The committee is always seeking new volunteers. If you’re interested in getting involved, please contact the group at their email address or on Facebook through the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival page.