Intrepidus Theatre Lab presents ‘Equus’ May 26 - June 4

🔊 Listen to this

Carol Warholak Sweeney portrays Hesther, a judge intent on seeking help for a troubled youth in the Intrepidus Theatre Lab production of ‘Equus.’

Kevin Costley portrays Martin Dysart, the psychiatrist treating a troubled youth, in the Intrepidus Theatre Lab production of ‘Equus.’

Let’s say you’re a casual bystander and you’ve just heard or read about a 17-year-old boy who committed a terrible crime.

It’s the kind of crime that might make you cringe and maybe instinctively clap a protective hand over your eyes as you shriek, “Oh my God, those poor animals!”

And maybe you’d wonder if there was someone to blame. Did this boy’s problems stem from his father the atheist? Or his mother the religious zealot? What about Jill, the flirtatious stablegirl?

“I don’t think it’s ever about placing blame,” said Adam Zawatski of Wilkes-Barre, who will portray the young man, Alan Strang, in the Intrepidus Theatre Lab production of “Equus,” which opens May 26 at the 900 Rutter Ave. complex in Forty Fort. “It’s about finding a resolution to a person’s pain. To be able to heal, you have to understand and embrace the pain. It’s about moving forward.”

Trying to help Alan move forward, perhaps to become more “normal,” is a psychiatrist named Martin Dysart, played by veteran actor Kevin Costley of Plymouth.

The psychiatrist recognizes that Alan is clever, Costley said, and as their therapy sessions progress, he becomes jealous of the young man.

“Dysart has no passion,” Costley said. “And Alan is all passion.”

So the pyschiatrist, trapped in a loveless marriage and disillusioned with his chosen profession, envies Alan’s complicated relationship with horses, which is worshipful and erotic and smacks of such medieval practices as self-flagellation.

“The religion angle is unique,” said veteran actor Carol Warholak Sweeney of Shavertown, who plays a judge named Hesther.

“My role is to convince my very dear friend, Dysart,” she said, glancing at Costley before a recent rehearsal, “to help him (Alan) and to save him. In the process, Dysart finds out things about himself.”

“This is a heavy piece,” she said, adding she believes it might spark insight among audience members, maybe immediately, “maybe weeks and months later.”

Praising his castmates and director as “very talented and courageous people,” Zawatski said “most people would shy away from or be scared to take this on.”

So how intense is this show? In a news release, director Justin Costello of West Wyoming described it as “for mature audiences only. It contains adult content, adult language, nudity, violence, disturbing sequences, strobe lighting, fog effects and smoking.”

If you’re in the audience, you’ll of necessity find yourself close to the action. The venue is a studio with room for a small stage and about 32 seats.

“You’ll almost be able to hear the heartbeats,” one of the actors said.

The play begins with 3 minutes and 23 seconds of “very fast movement,” Costello said, explaining it’s a very physical show, as well as a psychologial drama that shows “how these two men (Alan and Dysart) affect each other’s lives. And the third part of the triangle is Equus.”

Peter Feno has the role of Equus, a kind of horse deity. Other cast members include Natasha Bogutzki, Brandon Scott, Darren Moore, Lee Michael Blannard, Marcie Herman Riebe and Gary Rozman.

Riebe and Rozman portray Alan’s parents, Frank and Dora Strang.

Any correlation between their last name and a snyonym for odd or unusual?

“Yes!” cast members answered in unison.

“She’s a terrible mother,” Riebe said of her character.

“She made her son memorize the Book of Job,” Costello said.

And what kind of parent is Frank Strang?

“Top-notch,” Rozman said, providing a rare moment of levity during a cast interview about this far-from-light-hearted story, which playwright Peter Shaffer based on a true event. “He should have a sweat shirt that says No. 1 Dad.”

“Equus” is set for 8 p.m. May 26-27 and June 2-3 and for 6 p.m. May 28 and June 4. Reservations may be made by emailing [email protected]/. Admission is $25 and cash will be accepted at the door.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Mary Therese Biebel at 570-991-6109 or on Twitter @BiebelMT