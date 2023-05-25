TL taste testers enjoy mint julep mocktails

Thanks to TL reporter Jen Learn-Andes for supplying mint from her garden for the mint julep project. Our test cook wore one of the two hats shown in the photo when she served the non-alcoholic drinks in the newsroom. Can you guess which one?

“Woah!” Times Leader reporter and taste tester Hannah Simerson said after her first sip of a cold drink from the Times Leader test kitchen. “Woah!”

Recovering from her amazement at the cool sensation of the non-alcoholic mint julep, she elaborated: “It’s so good. It’s like a soda, but not like a soda. It’s really thirst quenching.”

“I love it,” page designer Ashley Bringmann said. “I could drink these all summer long.”

“I love the fragrance of the mint,” news editor Roger DuPuis said. “It reminds me of summer days and walking along a wooded path.”

“It’s really refreshing,” reporter Jen Learn-Andes said. “And I love your hat.”

Yes, gentle readers, in the spirit of the Kentucky Derby, where many people wear hats while they’re drinking traditional mint juleps, I wore a hat this week to serve drinks to my co-workers.

I wasn’t really celebrating the Derby — I felt too sad hearing about seven horses being euthanized or dying under mysterious circumstances in the days and hours leading up to the race this year.

But I was celebrating what sounded like a delightfully refreshing drink, especially since May 30 — coming right up — is National Mint Julep Day.

By the way, I consider the beverage I served to be a mint julep even though, following advice I found at mindfulmocktails.com, I replaced the traditional bourbon with ginger ale.

Nobody seemed to mind.

“The ginger ale and mint really go well together,” Hannah said.

“You can taste the mint,” reporter Kevin Carroll said. “But it’s not too ‘toothpaste-y.’ “

“I love ginger ale,” Kevin continued. “I probably like this better than I’d like the original.”

Speaking of the original, no one in the newsroom laid claim to ever having a julep with liquor in it. And the only person who’d had a non-alcoholic julep previously was Ashley, who tried the Disney version, with beignets, on a trip to DisneyWorld.

The Disney version might contain cream de menthe syrup, along with lemonade and limeade, if a food blogger who posted a copycat version chose the correct ingredients.

But I was happy to use fresh mint leaves, including some from reporter Jen’s backyard garden. Thanks, Jen!

All in all, at least five people told me the non-alcoholic julep was refreshing, including reporter Margaret Roarty, who said it reminded her of a mojito.

Only page designer Lyndsay Bartos noted it was “not the right drink for me.”

If you think it might be the right drink for you, here is the Mindful Mocktails recipe I used.

Non-Alcoholic Mint Juleps

For a simple mint syrup you’ll need:

1 cup water

½ cup sugar

1 cup mint

For the julep mocktail:

Ginger ale

Crushed ice

Mint sprigs to garnish, optional

Instructions:

To make the mint syrup, combine 1/2 cup sugar and 1 cup water in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the sugar dissolves. Add a cup of mint leaves (or a small bouquet works fine) and increase the heat until the mixture comes to a gentle boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low, replace the lid and simmer for 10 minutes.

Remove from the heat and leave covered until the mixture cools (the longer you leave it, the stronger the mint flavor will be).Leave to cool, then strain.

Fill your cups with crushed ice. Add ½ cup of ginger ale to each cup, then ¼ cup of mint syrup.

Stir gently and garnish with a mint sprig.

