Holy Spirit Parish recently celebrated the Sacrament of Confirmation at St. Mary’s Church in Mocanaqua. Eleven young people from St. Martha’s Church in Fairmount Springs and St. Adalbert’s Church in Glen Lyon renewed their Baptismal Promises, were sealed with the gift of the Holy Spirit, and were anointed with Sacred Chrism. Shown are those recently confirmed with their pastor,first row from left: Olivia Kiara Evans, Isabella Anne Johnson, Sophia Theodosia Gronka, Abigail Teresa Everett, Addisyn Juliana Diltz, Emily Rose Voyton, and the Rev. Louis Kaminski, Pastor. Second row: Michael Gregory Matysik, Ty Rocco Kopco, Robert James Voyton, Maximus Philip Voyton, and Loegan Sebastian Diltz.