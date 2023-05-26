🔊 Listen to this

We are entering the season for school graduations, and what better time could there be for finding out as much as we can about our ancestors’ educations?

When settlers of European origin began taking land for themselves and forming communities, one of the first things they did was build public schools and provide for their operation. The Luzerne County Genweb offers capsule histories of Wyoming Valley communities up to the end of the 1800s. Through them you’ll learn about the first schools, which tended to be small buildings staffed perhaps by just a single teacher.

The Phillips notebooks at the Luzerne County Historical Society offer more extensive histories of our area’s communities, including their schools up into the 20th century. You can go from there to looking up graduation stories in the society’s huge collection of digitized local newspapers.

As the 20th century moved on, more young people were staying in school and even going on to local colleges. That’s where the huge collection of area high school and college yearbooks at the Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society comes into play.

The group, based on North Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre, has some 2,500 high school and college yearbooks, with more constantly being added. As with the Historical Society, you must be a member and make an appointment to use the facilities.

Why look at a yearbook? Well, if you want a more complete picture of an ancestor who was fortunate enough to stay in school and not have to drop out and go to work at an early age, you’ll learn fascinating details about that man or woman.

Early yearbooks tended to be all-print. By the 1920s, though, yearbooks were rich in photos. If your ancestor graduated, you’ll find their senior picture. You’ll find information such as the sports they played, the clubs they belonged to and the plans they had for their futures. The college yearbooks, of course, will list their degrees and activities.

The collection is not complete. If you have any to donate, the Genealogical Society would love to have them. Incidentally, don’t count on the high schools themselves to offer yearbooks for research. Their collections are not open to the public for the most part. Colleges might or might not have yearbooks in their libraries.

A few public libraries have good collections, such as the collections for Kingston High School, West Side Central Catholic, Bishop O’Reilly and Forty Fort High School at the Hoyt Memorial Library in Kingston.

Remember also that until recent years, yearbooks came out in the weeks just before graduation, a schedule that made inclusion of spring sports and activities pretty much impossible.

When you do find information about a relative, you might be perplexed by some of the language. For instance, what were the “Girl Reserves,” an immensely popular high school club of the past? That turns out to have been a service and self-development club begun by the YWCA in the World War I era. In the 1940s, it changed its name to “Y Teens.”

Was your ancestor on the “tumbling team”? That was just the old name for gymnastics. All these historic terms can be looked up online.

Keep in mind that school mergers of the 1960s and 1970s caused many old school district and building names to fade into history. Modern districts’ websites (sometimes yearbooks themselves) should have background.

Yearbooks – a great way to educate yourself about your ancestors’ school days.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected].