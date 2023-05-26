Annual event set for August in Horsham

Dancers in colorful costumes will celebrate the culture of the Carpathian region at the annual Ukrainian Folk Festival in Horsham.

Music and singing is among the entertainment at 2023’s Ukrainian Folk Festival this summer in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

HORSHAM — The Ukrainian Folk Festival 2023 will take place at the Ukrainian American Sport Center on Sunday, Aug. 27 from noon to 8 p.m. in Horsham, Montgomery County.

Visitors can expect a dazzling day of Ukrainian folk music, dance, foods and arts and crafts to celebrate the 32nd Anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence.

The event includes traditional Ukrainian foods and baked goods, BBQ pit, standard picnic fare, vendors’ grove, Ukrainian arts and crafts displays, cool refreshments, live reenactments from Ukrainian history and Ukrainian hospitality.

“A Resplendent Outdoor Summer Concert,” dedicated to a celebration of liberty, will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 pm, marking Ukraine’s independence, the unity of her people, their gallant struggle for freedom, prosperity, and dignity. The artists (dance troupes, musicians, singers and ensembles that have performed previously) have created a dynamic, collaborative program that is sure to delight.

Featured Performers:

Iryna Lonchyna — Ukrainian Superstar Singer-Songwriter

Voloshy — Ukrainian Dance Ensemble

Carpathia — Folk Dance Ensemble

Yuliya Stupen — Singer

Innesa Tymochko Dekajlo — Violinist

Ferko Mummers String Band

Ariana Lem Joy Trio

Vox Ethnika Band

Banner of Jasna Gora and the St. Michael’s Kozaks (Living Exhibitors of Ukrainian History)

Following the summer concert and show will be Orchestra Music by live band, VOX ETHNIKA BAND from 5 to 8 p.m. They play Ukrainian, East European, traditional, ballroom, rock and modern music.

Admission is open to the general public with tickets at the gate only for $15.00 each, with $2.00 of each paid admission donated to Humanitarian Relief of Victims of War in Ukraine. Kids under 15 are free and parking is also free.

Learn more at https://tryzub.org/festival2023.