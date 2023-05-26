Annual event set for August in Horsham
HORSHAM — The Ukrainian Folk Festival 2023 will take place at the Ukrainian American Sport Center on Sunday, Aug. 27 from noon to 8 p.m. in Horsham, Montgomery County.
Visitors can expect a dazzling day of Ukrainian folk music, dance, foods and arts and crafts to celebrate the 32nd Anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence.
The event includes traditional Ukrainian foods and baked goods, BBQ pit, standard picnic fare, vendors’ grove, Ukrainian arts and crafts displays, cool refreshments, live reenactments from Ukrainian history and Ukrainian hospitality.
“A Resplendent Outdoor Summer Concert,” dedicated to a celebration of liberty, will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 pm, marking Ukraine’s independence, the unity of her people, their gallant struggle for freedom, prosperity, and dignity. The artists (dance troupes, musicians, singers and ensembles that have performed previously) have created a dynamic, collaborative program that is sure to delight.
Featured Performers:
Iryna Lonchyna — Ukrainian Superstar Singer-Songwriter
Voloshy — Ukrainian Dance Ensemble
Carpathia — Folk Dance Ensemble
Yuliya Stupen — Singer
Innesa Tymochko Dekajlo — Violinist
Ferko Mummers String Band
Ariana Lem Joy Trio
Vox Ethnika Band
Banner of Jasna Gora and the St. Michael’s Kozaks (Living Exhibitors of Ukrainian History)
Following the summer concert and show will be Orchestra Music by live band, VOX ETHNIKA BAND from 5 to 8 p.m. They play Ukrainian, East European, traditional, ballroom, rock and modern music.
Admission is open to the general public with tickets at the gate only for $15.00 each, with $2.00 of each paid admission donated to Humanitarian Relief of Victims of War in Ukraine. Kids under 15 are free and parking is also free.
Learn more at https://tryzub.org/festival2023.
