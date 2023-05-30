Guided walks offer exercise, education

The popular Y Walk Wednesday Series of early evening walks will return to Wilkes-Barre on June 7, offering opportunties to learn about the new Convention and Visitor’s Bureau in the old landmark CNJ train station, the historic Luzerne County courthouse, and the green campuses of Wilkes University and Kings College.

Y Walk Wednesdays will be held on Wednesdays throughout the summer and feature downtown history, public infrastructure, architecture, nature and new developments in the city.

The walks are coordinated by the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA and are sponsored by the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department with funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant to encourage people to get active outdoors over the summer.

All walks begin at 6 p.m., leaving from the lobby of the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA, on the corner of South Franklin and West Northampton Streets. Walks are approximately 90 minutes long and led by volunteer leaders. In case of rain or extreme heat, the walk is postponed until the same time the following evening. Contact the Y’s front desk after 5 p.m. to find out if a walk has been postponed or cancelled, 570-823-2191.

The free walks are not limited by number of participants, and there is no pre-registration. The schedule includes:

June 7 Millionaires and Mansions. An architectural and social history stroll past some of 19th and early 20th century homes of Wilkes-Barre’s leading families. Visit Wilkes-Barre’s oldest house, and learn about its restoration. Walk Leader: Tony Brooks, Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society.

June 14 LCTA Walk to their Future Facility: Join the Luzerne County Transportation Authority in a walk to the former Murray Complex to learn about LCTA’s new facility HQ as it is under construction and the agency’s next steps. Walk Leader: Robert Fiume, Luzerne County Transportation Authority Executive Director

June 21 Tour the Luzerne County Courthouse. Tour the Luzerne County Courthouse, a newly restored neoclassical gem from Luzerne County’s coal baron period. Walk Leader: The Honorable Richard M. Hughes, III, Judge

June 28 Keeping the Susquehanna Out of Our Living Rooms. Emergency management agencies work together to plan and keep the Valley safe from flooding. Tour the Levee System, pump stations, and portals downtown and learn about related public safety efforts. Walk Leader: Laura Holbrook, Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority

July 12 Wilkes-Barre Heights & New Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. Walk over the historic South Street bridge, through the Heights neighborhood to the Luzerne County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau in the newly restored landmark CNJ train station. Walk Leaders: Michele Schasberger, YMCA and Alan Stout, Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

July 19 Murals and Public Art Downtown. From mid-century modern sculpture on Public Square to murals completed this year, Wilkes-Barre’s downtown is full of public art. Tour and learn about past and recent works of art. Walk Leader: Shelby Monk, Diamond City Partnership.

July 26 Walking Your Way to a Healthier You. Learn about the ways that walking can improve your physical and mental health, and develop a healthy walking plan, while following the City’s new Walkitecture Route and App. Walk Leader: Audrey Urban, Member, National Health Corps.

Aug. 2 What’s New Downtown. Downtown Wilkes-Barre is resilient and adapting and meeting the challenges of today. Join Larry Newman, the executive director of the Diamond City Partnership, Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s development organization to learn more about new developments.

Aug. 9 Journey Through King’s College. Wander through Kings’ campus and surroundings and discover the history of the buildings and plans for new facilities and functions. Walk Leader: Michelle Landon, Director of Undergraduate Admissions, Kings College

Aug. 16 Walk through Wilkes University. Visit the historic buildings and new structures and landscapes of the Wilkes campus and learn about Wilkes programs and plans for the future. Walk Leader: Mike Woods, Wilkes University

Aug. 23 A Walk on the Wild Side: The Kirby Park Natural Area. Explore the natural wonders of the park’s riparian forest, and the important role it plays as part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. This walk is about 2 hours long- bring shoes that can get muddy. Walk Leader: Vinnie Cotrone, Riverfront Parks Committee

For more information call the YMCA, 570-823-2191 or visit www.wvymca.org.