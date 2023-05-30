🔊 Listen to this

The Solomon Plains Middle School recently held their annual science fair. Students in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade participated in the event by completing an individual or group science project and presenting their hypothesis and results in science boards displayed in the school. Students in all grades received a participation certificate. First, second, and third place awards were given to students in all three grades. Shown are some of the winners, from left, first row: Anna McDougal, Tenley Havard, Kathryn Buczynski, Bianca Murphy, and Reilly Parry. Second row: Leah Pryor, Alaina Reese, Lucy Martin, Brynn Sedon, and Ashlynn Dudek.